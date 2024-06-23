Sharks still kings of Shellharbour after a dominant victory over Stingrays

The Sharks remain the kings of Shellharbour after downing Group Seven rugby league rivals Stingrays for a second time this season.
More importantly Shellharbour Sharks have now won nine games on the trot and have yet to lose a competitive game in 2024.
The Sharks put on a clinic in their latest win on Sunday, hammering the home side Rays 38-6 at Flinders Field.
Shellharbour were particularly ruthless in the first half where they put on 34 unanswered points, courtesy of six tries, five of which were converted by goal-kicker Isaac Morris.
The Abed Atallah-coached Sharks were just a couple of minutes away from keeping a clean sheet, only for Stingrays winger Tyler Johns to score in the 78th minute.
His try was converted by Hamish McLaurin to see the Stingrays win the second half 6-4.
Though the damage had been done in the opening 40 minutes by a Shellharbour side which seemed to take advantage of every Stingrays error.
The home side weren't helped by the fact their inspirational player/coach Tom Warner had to pull out just before the game because of injury.
There wasn't a bad player on the paddock for the competition leaders, especially props Matt Nicholson and Josh Starling, with the latter limping off midway through the game with an apparent knee injury.
Sharks' halfback Isaac Morris was also very good, guiding the team well in attack and finishing with a personal tally of 14 points after scoring a try and kicking five goals.
Braxton Wallace at the back was also a constant threat in attack and capped his brilliant game with a fine try midway through the first half.
But undoubtedly the player-of-the-match was Shellharbour edge second-rower Jayden Morgan, who scored a hat-trick of tries.
Morgan told the Mercury after the game that he was just lucky to be in the right spot at the right time.
"I think I got a bit lucky. I know it's a bit of a cliche but all the credit has to go to boys in the middle. They made my job easier out on the edge," he said.
Morgan added any win was good but to secure such a big win over derby rivals Stingrays was extra special.
"It's a derby and you always want to win them so we're happy," he said.
Morgan though said the Sharks weren't concerning themselves with the outside noise in regards to talk that the Sharks had yet to lose this season.
"We may have won however many games in a row but we're not worried about that. It really is just one game at a time for us," he said.
"We just stick to our game plan and it's heads down bums up so to speak and just focus on what we've got to do each week........ we don't really talk about [our unbeaten run], it is just one game at a time."
The Sharks enjoyed a similarly good run of results last year before being beaten in the grand final by Gerringong.
Morgan though said the Sharks weren't concerning themselves with what happened in 2023, and were just looking to give themselves the best chance possible of playing for the title.
"We haven't talked about the grand final at all.
"We got a game plan for 2024 and we just look to build on that each week
"The boys last year done a very good job but fell one short.
"We're looking to go all the way this year."
As in the previous eight wins, the latest triumph was built around the Sharks renowned defence.
Morgan said the Sharks were disappointed to concede a late try to the Stingrays.
"We pride ourselves on defence. We were very disappointed to concede at the end of the game. I know we will cop a spray from Abed in the sheds about that, he won't be happy," he said.
Meantime round 11 kicked off on Saturday with Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs downing Jamberoo Superoos 38-12 at Kevin Walsh Oval.
In Sunday's other games, Gerringong Lions beat Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 34-16 at Bomaderry Sports Complex and Warilla Lake South Gorillas downed Kiama Knights 32-10 at Cec Glenholmes Oval.
