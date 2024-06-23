Where's the master plan for the WIN Entertainment Centre?

The WIN Entertainment Centre was a fantasy land on ice this weekend as parents across the Illawarra took their little ones to watch Elsa, Mickey Mouse, and Toy Story skate and dance their way through Disney on Ice.
The show would have been awe-inspiring for its audience. The WEC has always impressed, morphing seamlessly from ice rink to basketball court or ballroom to boxing ring. The venue's staff know how to work their magic to make the most of the fading venue.
But anyone who has visited recently knows that it's well and truly time for an upgrade. Wollongong MP Paul Scully has been one of the biggest champions for a new entertainment centre.
There was no mention of a new venue in the recent NSW state budget, so our reporter Glen Humphries checked in with Mr Scully to find out what was going on.
