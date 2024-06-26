Woman sentenced for fleecing nearly $20k in COVID support payments

During the COVID pandemic, Hayley Elizabeth Arroyo used the names of more than 20 people - as well as her own - to falsely claim payments intended to help those who had to isolate.
Over the course of five months the 31-year-old's fraudulent scheme netted her close to $20,000 but it also came close to landing her in prison.
The Unanderra resident's offending began in September 2021 when she successful applied for a state government support payment of $320 after claiming she had tested positive for COVID and falsely stating she was not receiving income support.
Four days later she made another application for the payment under a different person's name, a process she would repeat another 55 times between then and January 30, 2022 to claim a total of $19,257.
Arroyo used the names of more than 20 individuals - some of them repeatedly - and provided photos of driver's licenses and altered payslips to support the applications.
But she also provided her own contact information and bank account details, and in October 2022 she was arrested and charged.
Those were not her only crimes of deception.
In October 2022 she made 15 fraudulent transfers of money totalling $9800 from a woman's bank account to an account belonging to a young family member, which were discovered when the victim was notified of an UberEats delivery that she had not ordered and checked her bank account.
The woman contacted her bank and three transfers were cancelled, but she still lost $7300 of the $9800.
She also provided another woman's identification information to another person intending to commit fraud.
Arroyo faced Wollongong Local Court this month for sentencing after pleading guilty to two counts of dishonestly obtaining financial advantage by deception and dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence.
Lawyer Paul Paine said the matter only resolved because Arroyo pleaded guilty and accepted her guilt.
Mr Paine said his client was in the midst of a drug addiction at the time of her crimes and coercion on the part of a violent partner had played a role, but she had since completed rehabilitation courses and her housing situation had stabilised.
He also described a childhood marked by deprivation and violence, and said Arroyo's diminutive stature would make her "extremely vulnerable" in prison.
Magistrate Michael Ong gave Arroyo a dressing down, telling her she took advantage of a scheme designed to help people doing it tough, "clearly directed towards very selfish ends".
Mr Ong said there were people who suffered real consequences as a result of her crimes.
But a court-ordered report showed Arroyo had insight into her crimes, he said, and accepted responsibility for her actions.
Mr Ong warned Arroyo that her offending pushed the bounds of what an intensive correction order (ICO) - a prison sentence served in the community - could be used for.
If he determined her sentence should be greater than three years, she would have to go to jail.
But Mr Ong was ultimately satisfied that he could sentence Arroyo to an ICO, "by the barest of margins and the strictest of conditions".
Arroyo will be on the order for three years and must complete 350 hours of community service.
Ong warned her that the prospect of imprisonment was "very real" should she breach any of the conditions.
Arroyo was also fined a total of $1200 for possession of methamphetamine and three cannabis plants, and found to have breached an earlier order by driving while suspended.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.