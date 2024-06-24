'I'll kill u': Death threats preceded Unanderra man's AVO breach

A drug-addicted man who begged his ex-partner for money sent a barrage of demeaning, terrifying text messages in which he threatened to kill her, before turning up at her doorstep.
Mark Mantovani, 35, breached an earlier-imposed apprehended violence order put in place to protect the woman on November 7, 2023 when he aggressively kicked off after his request for $50 was declined.
"Send it now or I'm gonna kick ur f-kin door down again u little dog it's 50 dollars," his 8.26am text to the woman read.
"F-kn maggot watch wat I do can't give me 50 bucks. U slack c--- mut.
"I'll be urs soon watch ya f-kn dog."
Tendered court documents state the Unanderra man told the woman her door would fly off its hinges when he arrived before he threatened to kill her several times.
"I'll fkn kill u, that's a promise," Mantovani said, "I'm nearly at ur house [redacted] u best ring me. Final warning before I knock."
Despite the woman telling Mantovani to stay away and that she would call the police, he showed up at her home, continuing to ask for $50.
Neighbours called triple-0 when they heard screaming coming from the home, with police arriving shortly after, finding Mantovani hiding in the woman's shower.
He was arrested and told officers, "I'm not breaching my AVO at all, I'm allowed to be here," but pleaded guilty to intimidation and contravening an apprehended violence order on June 19.
At Wollongong Local Court, defence lawyer Matt Ward conceded Mantovani's offending was a serious example of this type of offending, which his client reflected on for the last seven months from behind bars.
Mantovani's offending could be contextualised through underlying drug abuse issues. He has since abstained from using, Mr Ward said.
Magistrate Claire Girotto sentenced Mantovani to 10 months imprisonment, with a non-parole period of five months.
She urged him to comply strictly with conditions of the apprehended violence order, including to not go within 500 metres of any place the woman lives and works.
