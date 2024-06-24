Illawarra Mercury
Excitement mounts for massive 2024 Southern Stars extravaganza

By Newsroom
Updated June 24 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 2:51pm
A student performer at the launch of Southern Stars 2024. Picture by Sylvia Liber
More than 3000 talented public school students will perform when Southern Stars returns in August, with participation numbers in 2024 surpassing even pre-pandemic levels.

