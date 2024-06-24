Excitement mounts for massive 2024 Southern Stars extravaganza

More than 3000 talented public school students will perform when Southern Stars returns in August, with participation numbers in 2024 surpassing even pre-pandemic levels.
This year's spectacle will feature 2000 dancers, a choir of 500, the 200-strong Aboriginal dance ensemble Yanggaa Garaba and an orchestra of 80 musicians, alongside the featured vocalists, marching band, circus and rising stars.
Students come from 125 schools across the Illawarra, South Coast, Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands, as well as Sydney and elsewhere in the state.
The show's executive producer, Corrimal High School principal Paul Roger, said the response from schools wanting to take part was "overwhelming".
"At the heart of Southern Stars is our focus on participation and inclusion - not competition - but our aim is also to create a world class professional production that challenges our students and their performing arts abilities, and delights and entertains our audiences," Mr Roger said.
The theme of this year's event is 'Magnifica', which creative director and Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts head of music Ruth Ellevsen said was about "the exploration of magnificence in relationships, cultures, and the chronicles of love".
"The show will be an immersive journey that will resonate with audiences and participating students, leaving them inspired by the profound magnificence of human relationships and the shared experiences that unite us," Ms Ellevsen said.
Mr Roger expects about 12,000 people will attend the WIN Entertainment Centre to see one of the four shows, which will take place on Friday, August 30 (10am school matinee and 7pm) and Saturday, August 31 (1pm and 7pm).
"Southern Stars has become so well-known now for the high level of entertainment quality and the professional production values," he said.
"It's not only mums, dads and grandparents buying tickets, we have patrons that return year after year because they value and appreciate great entertainment in this most unique arena setting."
Tickets are available online at ticketmaster.com.au/southern-stars-tickets/artist/2017467.
