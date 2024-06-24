Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Sensitive Content

Illawarra school teacher accused of sexually abusing girl in classroom

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 24 2024 - 4:45pm, first published 1:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse on June 24. Picture by ACM
Keith William Eshman leaving Wollongong courthouse on June 24. Picture by ACM

A former Illawarra school teacher allegedly repeatedly sexually touched and raped a female student in a classroom, a trial has heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.