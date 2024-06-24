Illawarra skateboarder to learn his Paris Olympic fate this week

It's unofficial, but Minnamurra skateboarder Kieran Woolley is expected to be named in Australia's team for the Paris Olympics later this week.
Australia has qualified for nine slots at the 2024 Olympic Games across the global standings and World Skate qualification, with three men's and women's athletes able to compete in each discipline.
After his sixth placing in the final of the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest, Woolley is expected to get the nod for his second games.
Woolley, who finished the Tokyo Olympics four years in fifth spot, scored 89.16 on his first run in the men's park final in Budapest.
His teammate, Tokyo gold medallist Keegan Palmer, was back at his best in the high-scoring final, posting a winning run of 94.94 to hold off an American challenge from Tate Schaar and Tom Carew, who also scored in the 90s.
Palmer, a 21-year-old from the Gold Coast, and Arisa Trew have bolstered their Paris medal prospects by claiming gold in Budapest.
"There are no words, I'm just speechless at this point," 21-year-old Palmer said."There were no tears but definitely some emotions, being like 'Yes', finally back on another podium, it's been a while so I'm very happy.
"I'm very excited to have the opportunity to represent my country once again."
Trew won back-to-back gold medals at the Olympic Qualifier Series (OQS) after also winning the Shanghai competition to establish herself as the skater to beat heading into Paris next month.
She held out Great Britain's Sky Brown, with Japan's Kokona Hiraki third.
"It felt really fun and I was really happy with how I did, I'm just amazed right now," said 14-year-old Trew.
"My first run didn't go as well as I wanted to, I just landed a bit sketchy on everything, but on my second run it was really good because I landed it well with a lot of speed.
"I definitely wasn't thinking that it would go into first, so when I saw it (the score) I was in shock.
"I'm so excited; winning both the OQS events has given me a lot of confidence."
In the women's street, top seed Chloe Covell finished fifth after she decided not to contest her final trick, suffering a bruise to her heel during one of landings.
Japan dominated that event, filling five of the top six positions.
Australia's team will be announced this week.
- with AAP
