Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Obituary

Illawarra rugby community mourns passing of 'true gentleman' Garth Doyle

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 24 2024 - 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris, Eamon and Garth Doyle. Inset, Garth Doyle holds aloft the trophy Shamrocks won when crowned 2010 Illawarra rugby champions.
Chris, Eamon and Garth Doyle. Inset, Garth Doyle holds aloft the trophy Shamrocks won when crowned 2010 Illawarra rugby champions.

Ironically rugby league was the sport of choice originally for the late Garth Doyle.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.