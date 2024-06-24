Illawarra rugby community mourns passing of 'true gentleman' Garth Doyle

Ironically rugby league was the sport of choice originally for the late Garth Doyle.
Though after his son Chris and his grandsons started playing and enjoying success with the Woonona Shamrocks, Doyle had little hesitation in turning his allegiance to rugby union.
He would go on to dedicate year upon year volunteering his time with the Shamrocks and the Illawarra District Rugby Union board.
Doyle was with his six children when he passed away peacefully aged 90 at Bulli Hospital on Saturday morning, June 22, 2024.
Later that day a minute's silence was observed at Rugby Park before the Shamrocks and Shoalhaven clash.
Earlier in the day Doyle's grandson Eamon flew out to South Africa with a heavy heart to represent the Junior Wallabies in the upcoming World Cup.
Chris Doyle said his father, Garth, and son, Eamon, had a special relationship.
"When dad learnt Eamon had made the Junior Wallabies he was over the moon," Doyle said.
"His 90th birthday was two weeks yesterday and he told everyone that it was his best present ever.
"Eamon flew out the morning he died. Dad told Eamon earlier 'you are not to come back, you got to go there and enjoy it and if anything happens to me, you go and do what we've talked about'.
"They were pretty tight. It was a bit tough for Eamon boarding the flight eight hours after he died. So he is there and the rest of the family is here but Eamon is where dad wanted him to be."
In a post on their social media platforms, the Illawarra District Rugby Union said Doyle would always be remembered as a hard working and thoughtful member of the Illawarra rugby community.
Doyle had close ties to Woonona Shamrocks where he served as president, among many other roles.
His son Chris and grandsons played with Shamrocks, with Chris enjoying a remarkable career with premiership success with the Rocks together with representative honours.
Doyle was a IDRU board member for many years, where he was respected for his thoughtful but direct approach to the operations of rugby.
He dealt with all clubs equally, commanding broad respect.
"He was a great defuser and was able to find practical and sensible ways through issues which were otherwise lost," the IDRU posted.
"Always approachable and happy. Always a gentleman and ambassador for the game."
Chris Doyle agreed his father had contributed a lot to the Shamrocks and Illawarra rugby in general but was quick to add Doyle also enjoyed a full life of helping people outside the sport.
"Dad certainly did a lot for Shamrocks and Illawarra Rugby. He did even more for the community away from rugby," Doyle said.
"He was awarded the Order of Australia a decade ago for his services to the community, which, outside of rugby, included a decade as committee member and president of Thirroul Butchers Junior Rugby League.
"He was also for 25 years on the Parents & Friends committee at Holy Spirit College Bellambi, he had a 40-plus year involvement with St Vincent de Paul at Thirroul and Corrimal, and he was recognised two years ago as being a Justice of the Peace for 50 years.
"In addition, he was a founding member of the Sisters of Charity Outreach which focused on rural and remote communities and victims of domestic violence."
Doyle said his father's involvement in the Shamrocks started in the 1990s when he started playing for the Woonona-based club.
"Basically dad got involved in everything his family were interested in," Doyle said.
"Most of his life he was really more of a rugby league guy.
"When I started playing in 1992 he was still president of Thirroul JRLC at the time but he quickly changed allegiances and went over to Shamrocks and before long he does what dad does, and got on the committee and helped out.
"Then towards the end of me playing, he remained president even when I finished playing.
"He was still involved with Shamrocks when my nephews were playing juniors and then up into grade and then he continued his involvement when Eamon started playing juniors.
"He remained a regular of what they call the Thursday crew, a group of retired guys who help out every week down at the oval and the clubhouse."
The funeral for Garth Doyle is scheduled to be held at St Michael's Catholic Church in Thirroul on Friday, June 28 from 11.30am.
