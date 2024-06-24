Two Kiama Greens councillors decide to step down

The two Greens councillors on Kiama Council won't be standing at the September election.
Cr Jodi Keast and Cr Kathy Rice have decided to step away from their councillor role.
This follows on from a similar decision from the two Greens councillors on Wollongong City Council - Cr Mithra Cox and Cr Cath Blakey.
Cr Rice said it was "a difficult decision" but felt 12 years on the council was long enough.
"It's time for me to step down and invite some new vigour in," Cr Rice said.
"The next term of council will continue to be very challenging financially and that's why energetic community-minded candidates should put themselves forward and seek election.
"Being a councillor is a terrific opportunity for personal and professional development. I have been enriched by the learning experiences I have had on numerous committees, by the people I have met and the ideas I have worked to progress."
Cr Keast had only served one term on council, being elected in December 2021. With the council's dire financial situation revealed in that term, Cr Keast said her accounting qualifications came in very handy.
"In January 2022, we were briefed about council's precarious financial position, and I am most proud to have been able to use my business acumen, risk management, accounting and governance skills to see an improvement in the operation of council," Cr Keast said.
"After almost three years, councillors are now receiving more accurate, timely and comprehensive reports to enable better decision-making.
"When I started to hear my fellow councillors use words like, 'where's the business case' [and] 'what's the impact on our long-term financial position', I knew that my persistent questioning, demand for quality information and financial focus was rubbing off on them."
A Kiama Greens spokesperson said an announcement about candidates would be made at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.