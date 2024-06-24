This is when Figtree Grove's flooded Commonwealth Bank will reopen

Customers of the Commonwealth Bank in Figtree will have to wait until the end of July before they can resume banking in their suburb.
The Figtree branch of Commonwealth Bank was damaged during the April floods and has been closed for repairs ever since with a target for re-opening scheduled another four weeks away on July 29.
It leaves Figtree Grove another bank down since the closure of the Great Southern Bank in March 2024.
Figtree local Glen Hobbs says he's concerned for the elderly community of the area and is frustrated it has taken the bank more than three months to clean up after the floods.
"There's a lot of people in their seventies and eighties who are queuing to ask questions and see the teller ... I think it's really poor form," Mr Hobbs said.
"The fact it was flooded, the ANZ is on the same level about 10 metres away from it, and they opened up again within a short period of time.
"It looked a bit cruddy, but at least it was working."
Customers of Commonwealth Bank have been advised to visit the branches in Wollongong, Warrawong or Dapto while the repairs are completed.
The Mercury visited the branch on Monday, June 24, and found while most customers were understanding and able to be patient, they were still inconvenienced by the temporary closure.
Lois Whittaker has been banking with Commonwealth for 30 years and lives locally in Figtree, she's says it now takes up an extra 10 minutes to use an ATM.
"Well it's inconvenient because it is closed, I have to go to town now," she said.
On Monday, the lack of an ATM was easily the largest issue, with multiple customers turning away metres from the branch when they saw the signs.
One customer however did say the re-opening date of July 29, was "not too far away".
