A new pool in the pipeline for Shellharbour residents

A new pool is in the pipeline for Shellharbour residents, according to council business papers.
At present the Shellharbour Local Government Area only has two non-ocean pools - at Oak Flats and Albion Park.
The news of a third pool is contained in the Shellharbour City Council business papers for Tuesday night's meeting, which includes feedback from its delivery program.
One of the submissions called for a new aquatic centre for the city, to which the response was 'it's on the way'.
"Council has identified in its Major Projects Advocacy Plan a potential Regional Multi-Sports and Leisure Facility," the business papers stated.
"Council is currently in the early planning phase for this project, developing a business case and understanding the needs of the community both in the local and the regional context."
The business papers also outline the rate notice increase, which is made up of rates, annual charges for domestic waste and the annual stormwater. The overall average increase will be around 5.2 per cent.
The rates component of the notice will rise by 6.2 per cent.
"The 6.2 per cent is the maximum amount council has been approved to increase rates next year by the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal," the council papers stated.
"The domestic waste charge will see both the residential 240 and 140-litre services increase by 2.2 per cent in 2024/25, while the stormwater levy will remain the same as the 2023/24 pricing, unless notification of an increase is received from the Office of Local Government."
The 240-litre bin will attract a charge of $595, with the 140-litre and 80-litre bins costing $453 and $432 respectively.
The overall budget is healthy, thanks to the income generated by Shell Cove.
"The 2024/25 budget now reflects an operating performance surplus of $63.8 million, including the Shell Cove project profit," the papers stated.
"Excluding the Shell Cove profit, Council is anticipating an operating performance deficit of $3.8 million, which represents a significant improvement on the current 2023/24 forecast budget deficit of $11.3 million."
