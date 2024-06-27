Hot property: Another suburb price record set in a beachside hotspot

A series of new suburb price records have been set throughout the Illawarra in recent months.
East Corrimal is among the latest to join the ranks.
The property at 20 Aldridge Avenue recently sold for $3.125 million prior to auction.
According to CoreLogic records, the previous price record for the suburb was $2.95 million, set in 2022.
East Corrimal joins Darkes Forest, Thirroul, Shell Cove and Otford in the list of suburbs with new sale price benchmarks.
A waterfront property dubbed "the ultimate beach house" has hit the market, and is attracting plenty of early interest.
The home, located at 9 Coledale Avenue, Coledale is due to be auctioned on July 20.
Selling agent, Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh said there wasn't a price guide available yet, but was expecting the home to set a new suburb price record.
CoreLogic records indicate the current sale price record for the suburb is $4.15 million, set in 2021.
You would think that if you were the only bidder to turn up to an auction, well, the home would be all yours.
But one Illawarra auction showed that at the moment it's not necessarily that easy.
Meanwhile, at another auction, one bidder placing a single bid was enough to secure a property.
Read our auction wrap-up for more details.
A Berry acreage, which also features its own professionally installed home cinema is for sale.
'Tumbulgum' spans almost 30 acres of rural land, with three permanent dams.
The property, located at 35 Toolijooa Road has a price guide of $4.95 million.
We spoke to the owner about the intriguing history of his home cinema set-up.
It's well and truly winter time, we're all spending more time indoors, so why not be able to enjoy some game time while stuck inside?
A rumpus room is typically used for games, parties and recreation.
We've featured five homes currently on the market within the Illawarra that boast eye-catching rumpus rooms, or at least the potential to contain one if a little creativity is applied.
Finally, check out the latest House of the Week. With a stunning interior design, the rooms of this Mangerton property would not look out of place on the pages of a home style magazine.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
