All the best events happening in the Illawarra this weekend

A can't-miss art show, a jaw-dropping circus cabaret act, a fun night of line dancing and more.
Here's your guide to what's on in the Illawarra from Friday, June 28, to Sunday, June 30.
Thirroul's Paul Ryan, an Archibald finalist many times over, and Bulli's David King, a one-time baritone with Opera Australia, will unveil their new artworks.
The show is made up of their own collections and one collaborative piece, a painting in which Ryan adds his signature Beastie Boys-style figures to the foreground of King's Port Kembla steelscape.
When: Opens on Friday at 6pm and runs all weekend, then again from Friday, July 5 until Sunday, July 7.
Where: Clifton School of Arts, 338 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Clifton. Details.
Swing Odyssey is an aerial and acrobatic extravaganza performed by Circus Monoxide's gifted youth troupe.
Set in the roaring '20s, the cabaret follows the inspiring journey of young performers who light up the stage with their extraordinary talents.
When: Friday, June 28 and Friday, July 5, from 7pm to 8.30pm.
Where: Circus Monoxide, Unit 3, 3 Princes Hwy, Fairy Meadow. Tickets available here.
Returning for a third time, the festival features more than 20 performers and two showcases - giving comedy fans in the Illawarra the perfect excuse to go out.
The acts include former Warrawong local Harry Jun, Chloe Maddren, Mitchell Coombs and more.
When: Until July 7.
Where: Various venues across Wollongong. Find the full list of shows here.
This fun and creative after-hours event offers a range of activities, from rainbow polymer-clay jewellery and henna tattoo workshops to badge-making, film screening and more.
It's free and open to members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies between the ages of 12 and 25. Bookings are preferred for catering purposes, but drop-ins are welcome.
When: Friday from 7pm to 10pm.
Where: Wollongong Library, Burelli Street, Wollongong. Details here.
This free Friday hoedown offers a night of country music, line dancing, Texan-style BBQ ribs and Wild Turkey bourbon cocktail specials.
Scoot sessions - where participants learn how to grapevine, weave, scoot, brunch and kick - are open to all ages and abilities and will run throughout the night.
When: Every Friday from 7pm.
Where: Plough & Ale, 10 Connection Road, Calderwood. Make a booking here.
Over two big days, WollCon is set to showcase its established and emerging music talent.
The first concert, 'A Classical Journey Around the World' performed by WollCon Symphony Orchestra, will feature music by Chopin, Gershwin, Haydn, Sibelius, Vivaldi and more.
When: Saturday at 7pm (doors open from 6.30pm) at Wollongong Town Hall. More details here.
The second show is the free Winter Performance Day at WollCon, which provides students with an opportunity to perform in a no-pressure environment.
When: Sunday, 11am to 3pm, at Wollongong Conservatorium of Music, Keiraville. More details here.
Port Kembla's monthly markets feature ceramics, candles, honey, jewellery, flowers, arts, crafts and more.
Support top-notch local makers and creators and enjoy the live music in a fun and dog-friendly environment.
When: Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
Where: The Wentworth, 96-106 Wentworth Street, Port Kembla. Details.
Scoop up some great new-to-you women's, men's and children's clothing and accessories at Mount Keira's first community clothes swap.
Grab some lunch from Balinese Spice Magic and a treat from the homemade bake sale while you're there.
When: Sunday from 10am to 2pm.
Where: Mount Keira Demonstration School, 255 Mount Keira Road. More details here.
If you enjoy markets that feature a mix of locally made artisan goods, second-hand clothes, records and other vintage goodies, check out this one on the grounds of one of Thirroul's coolest venues.
The event was set to take place last weekend but had to be postponed.
When: Saturday, 9am to 3pm.
Where: Frank's Wild Years, 3/2A Raymond Road, Thirroul. Detail
Local artists will be setting up stalls to promote and sell their books and zines.
Throughout the day, they'll jump on the mic to give the crowd a teaser of their work - whether it's reading a page from their book or sharing some poetry.
There's also live music, and coffee and tea for sale.
When: Saturday at 11am.
Where: Society City, 274 Crown Street, Wollongong
Graham Draper - a professional Lego creator and the mastermind behind the much-loved Illawarra Annual Brick Show - brings his Lego fair to Helensburgh.
Check out the rare and retired custom-built LEGO models and create your own designs at the free play table.
When: Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
Where: Tradies Helensburgh, 30 Boomerang Street, Helensburgh. Details here.
