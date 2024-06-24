Illawarra Mercury
sport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Photos

UOW students strut their stuff at Indigenous Nationals in Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
June 25 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Robert Peet

The two University of Wollongong basketball teams that competed in the Indigenous Nationals at UOW's Wollongong campus on Monday failed to register a win between them.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
UOW students strut their stuff at Indigenous Nationals in Wollongong
UOW students strut their stuff at Indigenous Nationals in Wollongong
The event continues until Thursday, June 27.
Agron Latifi
No comments
Helensburgh junior Damien Cook inks two-year deal with Dragons
Damien Cook has signed with St George Illawarra. Picture - Chris Hyde/Getty Images
Back to where it all began for Cook.
Jordan Warren
No comments
Illawarra rugby community mourns passing of 'true gentleman' Garth Doyle
Chris, Eamon and Garth Doyle. Inset, Garth Doyle holds aloft the trophy Shamrocks won when crowned 2010 Illawarra rugby champions.
'Always a gentleman and ambassador for the game."
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Basketball

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.