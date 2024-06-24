UOW students strut their stuff at Indigenous Nationals in Wollongong

The two University of Wollongong basketball teams that competed in the Indigenous Nationals at UOW's Wollongong campus on Monday failed to register a win between them.
But there was nothing but smiles and laughs from the Marinda and Biri Biri team members after they finished playing their three games.
Adam Ridgeway, one of the managers of the teams, said the most important thing was that everyone had a good day.
He said Indigenous Nationals was an environment to not only celebrate the rich sporting culture of Indigenous Australia but to also acknowledge the heritage and history of the participating student-athletes.
The games promote unity, health, fitness, and well-being, new communication networks and reinforce identity through positive role models.
"We didn't get a win today. We had a lot of new students in our teams but we still had some close matches, it was really good," Ridgeway said.
"I think something that stood out too for us was our spirit.
"I think going in they identified that was really important. So it was all about keeping the spirits high and celebrating the individual things they did well on the court."
Ridgeway, a Worimi man who is also a manager at the Woolyungah Indigenous Centre at UOW, said the Indigenous Nationals were originally created by a group of students at the University of Newcastle.
"It was about bringing the community together and to celebrate us all, with a little bit of competition thrown in the mix.
"But it's really about networking and connection," he said.
"I think all the teams were really excited, especially after last night's opening ceremony where different students and different mobs came out to dance together.
"So there was a lot of excitement, a lot of networking and just a lot of happiness sort of flowing around in that competition. It was a really great day."
The event started on Sunday, June 23 with the official opening ceremony to welcome more than 500 student athletes, volunteers and event staff from universities across Australia.
Competition started on Monday with the basketball. It continues on Tuesday with netball, volleyball on Wednesday and touch football on Thursday. Each day will begin with heats in the morning and finals in the afternoon.
The closing ceremony and medal presentation will take place on Thursday from 5:15pm.
