Demolished mall needs a replacement, says city councillor

More than a decade after the amphitheatre in Crown Street Mall was demolished Wollongong City Council is considering replacing it.
At Monday night's city council meeting, Cr Tania Brown tabled a motion calling for a briefing on the possibility of a sound shell being located in a public space.
Her motion cited a recently unveiled $10 million sound shell at Darling Harbour "which allows for quick and efficient bump in and out for events, providing a permanent but flexible space that can meet a range of community needs".
"Since the removal of the amphitheatre in our beloved mall, I believe the city's felt the lack of a public place to gather, to celebrate, to commemorate, enjoy live music or even view events like the recent World Cup Matildas games," Cr Brown said.
"How often does the call go out for a live site so our community can gather and watch an event that's not on free to air TV and we don't have anything ready to go?"
The mall amphitheatre was demolished in March 2013 as part of a $19 million refurbishment, replaced with a smaller performance area on the northern side of Church Street.
Rather than return a stage to the mall, Cr Brown suggested it could be set up at MacCabe Park or Lang Park.
Since the removal of that central space, the council had managed to "cobble together" sites for events like the Matildas matches, Cr Brown said.
"But I think our city deserves a proper stage, a permanent structure that can give a place for our community to gather for things like Christmas carols, concerts, civic events and a place for school groups," she said.
"I saw the the recently opened sound shell in Darling Harbour and was envious. I imagined something similar for Wollongong in one of our public parks. And of course, I would love to see it funded by Place Making NSW."
The motion calling for a briefing, which would include the possibility of state funding, was passed unanimously.
