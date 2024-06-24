Forget about a trackless tram and get real, says Wollongong councillor

A Wollongong City Council report on the CBD traffic should forget about pitching a trackless tram and focus on more realistic ideas, Cr David Brown said.
At Monday night's council meeting, the councillors were discussing the draft Wollongong City Centre Movement and Place Plan, which looks at ways to improve access in and around the city.
One of the most eye-opening inclusions in the report was the development of a trackless tram to link the train station with the Wollongong foreshore.
Cr Brown felt parts of the report were contradictory, such as encouraging non-car related travel on one hand and then talking about the creation of more CBD roads and bridges over rail lines on the other.
"Those two things cut across each other," Cr Brown said.
"I don't support any of those things. And quite frankly, if I was gonna put my hand on the table for $25 to $40 million for a bridge over the railway line, I reckon Railway Street, Corrimal, would take precedence."
He also expressed concern about the inclusion of the trackless tram, citing it as an example of the "unspoken and perhaps unexpected reputational risk when doing big things".
"In this case, the local newspaper grabbing hold of a blue sky desirable one-day element like a trackless tram or light rail and splashing it, which invites the usual suspects to collectively comment on the sanity and competence of council," he said.
"Maybe sometimes we need to rein in our enthusiasm on some of these things and think a bit more about what is reasonable for our community, what is reasonable we can deliver.
"It's worth noting the actual suggestion in the plan about a trackless tram is that it will be an investigation into a future service, which is a technical term, meaning 'don't wait for it in your lifetime'."
Cr Tania Brown said she also did not agree with a lot of the report.
"But the reality is, overall, we can't stick our heads in the sand and think vehicle movements will decrease on their own," Cr Brown said.
"Certainly the headline figure that 79 per cent of people who work in Wollongong drive. There is sad reflection on our public transport that a more concerning 56 per cent who live and work in the city also drive.
"I would suggest they get on the e-scooters."
Cr Mithra Cox felt the need for such a document focusing on better ways to get around the CBD was a sign that Wollongong had grown up.
"If you become a grown-up city that has density in the urban centre, that has employment in the city centre that has people coming from the outer suburbs into the city, it's a place where people go out," Cr Cox said.
"That's when you need to start thinking about those things. And this is what we are grappling with as a city. It's us sort of growing up and becoming a proper grown-up city."
Cr Elisha Aitken felt "the thing that will be most hated" would be the CBD streets where the speed limit would be cut to 30km/h.
"A very large area bounded by Campbell Street, Throsby Drive, the rail line, Ellen Street and the foreshore with the exclusion of Corrimal Street is planned to have its speed limit reduced to 30 kilometers per hour," Cr Aitken said.
"Have you tried taking a journey at 30 kilometers per hour? It's very frustrating and simply unnecessary for our city."
She encouraged people to have their say about the report.
"Please, residents of Wollongong when this plan goes on exhibition, have a careful read and make it known what you think of these numerous proposed changes," she said.
"It's not a plan set in stone, if enough people say no."
The councillors voted to place the report out on public exhibition, with only Cr Aitken voting against it.
