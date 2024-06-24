Roller Hawks win but yearn for consistency on Adelaide roadtrip

The Wollongong Roller Hawks will take both confidence and learning from its 2-1 weekend success over Darwin Salties in the National Wheelchair Basketball League.
That cements the Rollers Hawks into second spot on the ladder, with a 5-1 record from the opening rounds.
"When we played our best, they struggled to keep up with us and it looks really good and feels really good on court but when we don't play our best it looks horrible so that's the consistency thing that we want to get better," Wollongong captain Brett Stibners said.
The Roller Hawks clinched game one in a double overtime nailbiter.
Wollongong led down the stretch of both the fourth quarter and overtime but saw Salties co-captain CJ McCarthy-Grogan sink buckets to push the game to another extra period.
McCarthy-Grogan couldn't make the three-pointer the Salties needed to level up the game and third time and the Roller Hawks held on to win 90-87.
The second game was equally competitive but Wollongong came away with a 74-64 win leaving the third game on Sunday for Darwin to try and avoid a clean sweep.
Wollongong looked like comfortable winners, leading by 15 midway through the third quarter but Darwin had other ideas and put on 16 straight points to take the lead and eventually the 79-73 win.
"The one-percenters was the difference in the three games all weekend. We didn't have Hannah (Dodd) this weekend and she makes a huge difference for us and hopefully when we have that strong line-up we can get up the floor more and throw a few different things at them."
Japanese import Reo Fujimoto play his first minutes of NWB and the Roller Hawks managed to contain him in the first two games but he proved his class in game three, providing 23 points and 10 rebounds.
"They've got some really world-class players, Reo's been playing internationally for 20 years and he's been killing us in the Australian team for that long so that's what I was expecting him to do and he was a bit quiet this weekend but he'll get better as they play more games together," said Stibners.
Tristan Knowles led the Roller Hawks all weekend with 28.0 points, 10.6 rebounds and 13.3 assists per game while Stibners put up big numbers off the bench scoring 30 points in each of Wollongong's two wins and 21 points in their loss on Sunday.
The Roller Hawks travel to Adelaide on Friday for three games against the Adelaide Thunder, winless after two rounds.
