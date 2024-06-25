'Mr E and I have a secret,' girl told mum after Illawarra teacher's alleged abuse

A mother has told a jury of the "frantic" moment her daughter disclosed allegations she was sexually abused by an Illawarra school teacher in a classroom.
The woman, who cannot be named, said her daughter told her of the alleged abuse after she got home from school one afternoon.
"Mummy, Mr E and I have a secret," the woman said her daughter told her.
"She said he touched her on the outside of her clothes and the inside of her undies."
Keith William Eshman, 37, faced the second day of his Wollongong District Court trial on Tuesday, where both of the complainant's parents delivered testimonies on the witness stand.
Eshman, a one-time Wests Tigers player, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually touching a child under 10 and three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.
The woman said Eshman contacted her and told her that he witnessed her daughter touching herself in the classroom, which is something she previously told her daughter to not do in public.
"I was pretty mortified ... I was embarrassed for her, embarrassed for myself, embarrassed to be having this conversation with him," she said.
That evening, the woman said she told her daughter about the conversation with Eshman, which she said prompted an immediate emotional response.
"She started crying, got emotional, started scratching herself to the point she was drawing blood," the woman said.
"She kept saying, 'I'm sorry mum.'"
The woman said the next day after school, her daughter disclosed that she was allegedly touched "in the secret corner" of a classroom by "Mr E" and that he grabbed her hand and put it on his genitals over his clothing.
"I was frantic," the woman told the jury, adding that she immediately called her husband, who rushed home.
Her husband, who also gave evidence, told the jury the girl made the same disclosures to him.
"I said, 'Where was this happening?' and she said there was a secret place," the man said, choking up at times throughout his testimony.
"I asked how long it had been and she said, 'I don't know daddy, it's been a long year.' Sometimes it was two days in a row.
"Me and my wife were just saying, 'You did nothing wrong, it's not your fault.'"
The couple immediately reported the matter to the school, bringing their daughter with them.
The deputy principal and principal, who are prohibited from being named, gave evidence of how they reported Eshman to police after the girl disclosed the allegations.
"She said it happened when other students were present and also when she collected her drink bottle (from the classroom)," the deputy principal said.
Eshman was arrested the next day.
The mother said her daughter disclosed the extent of the alleged abuse over the coming months, including once during their bedtime routine when they would watch online videos together.
"We were watching something and she said she had another secret to tell me," the woman said.
She said her daughter told her "Mr E licked her private parts" then she "went on her knees and described what he did".
Defence barrister Brendan Green told the jury on Monday his client denies the allegations ever happened.
The trial continues.
