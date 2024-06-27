Anti-vaping campaign targets corner stores near northern Illawarra schools

As the government brings in tighter regulations designed to stop stores selling lolly-flavoured nicotine vapes to children, a group of community supermarkets has also launched a campaign to try to shut down shops that do the wrong thing.
On Thursday morning, a truck bearing slogans urging parents to lobby the NSW Government was parked outside Bulli Public School - just across the road from a store parents raised concerns about when it opened earlier this year.
The shop, which advertises "American candy and tobacco" and attracts school kids on their way to and from school, is one of a number of store which have prompted concerns from Illawarra residents.
The Mercury was unable to contact the owners of the store, but an employee said it sold tobacco products but not vapes.
Thirroul IGA's David Hoade is part of the new campaign, and said he had seen at least five tobacco and vape stores open in the past 18 months.
"Parents at the local Public schools at Thirroul and Bulli, have publicly called for the NSW Government to act and close these stores, because they are targeting children," he said.
"These shops use lollies as a lure to children to enter."
He said the campaign - Strike Out - was designed to give residents as way to message NSW Premier Chris Minns via a QR code to demand stores which do the wrong thing be shut down.
"We can't keep waiting for the police to act, because they have shown by the fact so many [vaping and tobacco] stores keep opening, that they don't have the right laws to stop this business," Mr Hoade said.
The retailers are calling on the government to implement a three strikes solution, where in the first instance tenants can be fined $50,000 for selling illegal products.
On the second offence, both the landlord and tenant are fined and on the third the shop in confiscated by the government, the fittings removed, and the doors locked.
CEO of Ritchies Supermarkets Fred Harrison who is leading the campaign said the sale of illegal vapes and tobacco was "happening in plain sight".
"Our main goal is to protect law-abiding retailers and the communities they serve," he said.
Meantime, many health groups - except for pharmacists - have praised the Senate decision to pass the Vaping Reforms Bill in Canberra.
The Australian Council on Smoking and Health (ACOSH) said the bill meant Australia would see an end to all sales of vaping products outside of pharmacies.
"The days of our kids walking past the local vape stores to and from school are about to end," CEO Laura Hunter said.
"Equally, the importance of the change that vapes will undergo to restrict their flavours, design and amounts of nicotine cannot be understated. It will take away the appeal and availability that enticed our kids and got them hooked."
Ms Hunter said enforcement would be the next crucial task.
Likewise, the Public Health Association of Australia said the bill - even in an altered form which means people will not need a prescription for buying vapes - was a positive step.
"The bill that has been passed closes key loopholes that have allowed unscrupulous businesses to sell lolly-flavoured and brightly-coloured nicotine vapes to teenagers and young people," they said.
"The legislation passed today puts businesses profiting off addiction on notice. People addicted to cigarettes and nicotine will still be able to access e-cigarettes through pharmacies.
The Pharmacy Guild of Australia said it was strongly opposed the amendments proposed by the Greens, which make vapes available for purchase over the counter in community pharmacies instead of with a prescription.
National Vice President of the Guild Anthony Tassone said this compromised community health.
"Pharmacists are healthcare professionals and community pharmacies do not want to supply this potentially harmful, highly addictive product without a prescription," he said.
Vaping products have not been approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and no nicotine-containing vape is listed on the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods.
"Pharmacists can only supply a schedule 3 medicine if there is an established therapeutic need," Mr Tassone said.
"When we don't know the long-term effects of vapes on patient safety, how can a pharmacist make an informed decision?"
