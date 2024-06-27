Closure date looms for Wollongong's long-running methadone clinic

Pharmacies across the Illawarra have started taking on more patients needing treatment for opioid addiction, as Wollongong's long-running private methadone clinic shuts down.
Desison Clinic owner Richard Carbury says his Wollongong CBD clinic, which treats about 300 patients, has been forced into closure due to new rules that do not provide for private clinics to operate.
It will cease dispensing one drug - buprenorphine - from Sunday, and then, over the next two months, will stop providing methadone syrup as well.
Mr Carbury said Denison Clinic staff had been approaching various pharmacies to take on small numbers of their patients after announcing it would be closing last month.
"We're transferring our other patients out to pharmacies, which is going slowly - a lot of people don't want to do opioid treatment," he said.
"Most of them are prepared to prescribe - in relatively small numbers but some some of the pharmacies might become de facto methadone clinics and take all the patients and give the doctor free rooms.
"That might be counterproductive, in terms of the local amenity, so we're trying to spread them out to various pharmacies."
The clinic, located at Lowden Square in Wollongong, has been facing closure for several months since the federal government changed the rules on how opioid addicts get their medication last year.
This means patients can now buy medicines - including methadone or buprenorphine - through the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.
This potentially makes it cheaper for patients, as the co-payments for opioid treatment medicines will cost $30, or as little as $7.70 for concession card holders, per prescription filled.
Mr Carbury and his colleagues support the scheme to make the medication treatment, but say private clinics were left out of any funding considerations.
He said out of the 11 NSW clinics which were operating, only four - including his - remain, but said there may be none left when transition funding dries up after June 30.
"We support cheaper treatment, we just want to be involved," he said.
"But they can't see a mechanism to do that - even though I've suggested one which is to allow us access to the PBS only for those drugs that are used to treat people with opioid dependence - so forcing us to close is still happening."
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said opioid addicts would be able to access treatment in a variety of ways., with medications able to be provided by public and private clinics as well as through GP services and approved community pharmacies.
"NSW Health has been working with the Illawarra Shoalhaven LHD, to ensure patients receiving opioid treatment will have continued access to clinically appropriate care with minimal disruption," he said.
"The Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District (ISLHD) Drug and Alcohol Service has free public NSW Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) clinics in Wollongong and Nowra, which are open 7 days a week.
"At the OTP clinics, specialist medical, nursing and allied health professionals provide a mix of medical care (including prescribing), case management, counselling, dosing and monitoring services.
"Following the announcement by the Commonwealth Government of the changes to the PBS for the treatment of opioid dependence, the ISLHD Drug and Alcohol Service has held regular meetings with the private Denison Street Methadone Clinic to plan for any change to the private clinic's service model.
"ISLHD Drug and Alcohol Service continues to assess its resources and patient need and will modify access to treatment type, as required.
"ISLHD will always provide opioid dependence treatment to anyone who requires this support."
