Kat Gow still kicking goals for Figtree Saints ahead of milestone game

The chance to make friends, play sports and connect with her new community in Wollongong prompted Kat Gow to join the Wollongong Saints in their inaugural year in the Sydney AFL competition in 2010.
Fourteen years later Gow is the only foundation player remaining at the club now called Figtree Saints, and now playing in the AFL South Coast competition.
This Saturday the four-time premiership player will celebrate another milestone when she plays her 200th game for her beloved Saints.
As luck would have it Gow will bring up her 200th game at Figtree Oval against a Kiama Power team featuring Shellie Gibson, another inaugural player of the Saints who was integral to the club's inception.
Gow said she was looking forward to playing her milestone game at her home ground in front of her family and friends.
"When I moved to Wollongong I was looking for a team to join for physical activity and to meet some people.
"The reason I am still a part of this club and still playing football is about having the opportunity to create that inclusive welcoming environment for people to come and challenge themselves but also to build relationships and be part of a community.
"That, along with the benefits I have gained playing and volunteering has provided for my mental health " she said.
Gow played 144 of her 200 games for the Saints when they competed in the SWAFL (Sydney Women's AFL) competition.
She said she has loved playing for the Saints in both the Sydney and South Coast competitions.
Gow, who never had any opportunities to play AFL as a child because all the "AFL clubs in Deniliquin only had netball available for the girls", loved the fact there were more opportunities for girls in the sport nowadays.
"Highlights include seeing so many local girls being successful as the pathways have developed over the last 15 years," she said.
"Personal highlights include an international match against Canada leading into the 2011 Australian Football International Cup, being named in the 2012 Sydney AFL Team of the Year, 2023 Figtree AFC Volunteer of the Year and winning four of the eight grand finals that I have played in.
"Lowlights include a fractured eye socket, the pandemic causing the cancellation of the season, inability to access training fields and resources and being represented by parties with nil female representation."
Gow and her Figtree Saints take on the Kiama Power at Figtree Oval on Saturday, June 29 from 11am.
