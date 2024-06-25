Corrimal institution RJ's Party store announces closure after 22 years

Rod Fielding is struggling to stop his emotions from spilling over while we talk about his decision to close RJ's Party and Variety Store.
Having owned and operated Corrimal business for 22 years, Mr Fielding says he had to make the tough decision to close up shop for financial reasons.
"I'm broke, we've been going through some really tough times, slow periods," he said.
"I've borrowed money, I've done everything that I possibly can. The downturn has killed me, and killed our little business."
The shop, found on 221 Princes Highway, will lock up for the final time on Sunday, June 30, a decision Mr Fielding says was not easy to make.
"I've got to for my health and my mental state. I have to do it. I know I've made the right one [decision]."
The start of the year for the business has been the "quietest" Mr Fielding has ever seen calling it "horrendously bad" despite support from the local community online.
"The support is amazing but we haven't had the people come through the door, which sort of made the decision for us."
RJ's is a family affair with Mr Fielding's parents Nev and Treena helping at the counter along with Ashleigh, Rod's daughter.
As customers come in, the family is able to point them to exactly the right shelf as they search for miniature torches, warm gloves, or balloons, all under the watchful eye of the store's mascot, Lilybet, the toy cavoodle.
"Everybody is devastated. No one is more devastated than my mum and dad," Rod Fielding said.
The store has seen trends and fads come and go including fidget spinners and loom bands. But all while they kept ample supplies of the more traditional products like wool for knitting and crafts projects.
While Mr Fielding has a new job lined up, but he will be sorely missed in the community. He said one of his highlights is supporting sporting teams and charities throughout his time at RJ's.
"I supported a little girl called Chloe Saxby, who I loved very much," he said.
"I was able to so much for her raise so much money for Chloe ... that is my highlight in the 22 years, supporting that young girl."
Mr Fielding says he will miss the community as he prepares for the stores final day.
"All I can say is thank you, I do appreciate it ... this Sunday, it is going to be a sad day."
RJ's last day is on Sunday, June 30.
