Autumn, winter rain causes major delays for Illawarra hazard reduction burns

As the rain keeps falling it's putting firefighters further and further behind in preparing for next bushfire danger period.
So far this year, Albion Park and Kiama have received almost their entire year's worth of rain, with Bellambi not too far behind.
The heavy, frequent rainfall, subsequent flooding and soggy ground for weeks have meant it's far too wet to conduct hazard reduction burns.
"It's putting us on hold for what was historically our burning period," NSW Rural Fire Service Illawarra Sutherland Superintendent Martin Surrey said.
"With the rain we've had, we probably need four or five weeks [of drying out] to be able to burn successfully."
April to September is when HR burns are undertaken, with firefighters targeting at-risk areas that haven't burnt in some years to help protect people and property.
"We carry out burns at strategic areas to slow down the run of wildfire," Supt Surrey said.
Strategic HRs will burn out the undergrowth and leave pockets of unburnt areas for wildlife.
"We've got a Calderwood burn ready to go," Supt Surrey said.
The 60-hectare HR has been mapped and planned, but ongoing wet weather means it's yet to be done.
A number of HRs are planned around Helensburgh, they range in size between two and 20 hectares.
"The more we can get done now, the less we'll have to do next year," Supt Surrey said.
When it's too wet to burn, firefighters turn to mechanical means to reduced fuel (vegetation) loads in strategic areas and create asset protection zones.
APZs are areas of reduced fuel load surrounding a building such as a home, machinery shed or commercial building.
Illawarra RFS firefighters have been conducting mechanical HRs with council and National Parks and Wildlife staff, using slashers, graders, tractors, bulldozers and brush cutters, to reduce vegetation.
Private land holders are urged to conduct HRs on their own properties, by burning or mechanical means, and to always consider the weather if lighting up.
"We're asking people to be mindful of windy days if they ae doing pile burns," Supt Surrey said.
Kiama has received the most rain at 1027.6 millimetres so far this year, which is just short of the yearly average rainfall of 1141.2mm for that location.
On average, around 701mm of rain falls in Kiama by June 24 each year.
Albion Park has been the next wettest location with 985.2mm of rain, this is slightly below the average yearly total of 999.1mm.
Average rainfall by June 24 is 603.8mm.
While Bellambi has also been very wet (899.8mm), it's the furthest off its yearly average of 1174.9mm.
By this time of year the location receives an average of 660.1mm of rain.
