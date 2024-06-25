Warrawong gears up for Guzman y Gomez's opening day

Warrawong motorists should prepare for congestion along King Street on Thursday - the city's latest Guzman y Gomez restaurant is opening its doors.
Many people in the Illawarra can't seem to get enough of the Mexican chain - when the Fairy Meadow store opened in February last year, there were long queues of traffic along the Princes Highway.
The traffic blocked suburban streets and even came to a standstill at peak times as around 6000 burritos and bowls were handed out.
The neighbouring KFC restaurant even had to put a staff member outside on traffic control.
So the first day of trading at the Warrawong store is likely to be hectic - because of the chain's usual opening day deals.
On Thursday, they will be serving up $5 burritos and bowls and free coffee from 7am to 10pm.
Franchisee Paul O'Neil is opening up his fifth Illawarra restaurant, after Guzman outlets at Wollongong Central, Shellharbour, Fairy Meadow and Unanderra.
"We are extremely proud to have a community that knows and loves GYG's Clean and fresh fast food here in Illawarra," Mr O'Neill said.
"We've opened three new drive-thru restaurants in the area in the past 18 months. We have an incredible crew and leadership team who have helped support the new restaurants."
He also put the call out for staff, with more than 50 roles ranging from cooks, crew and managers available.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.