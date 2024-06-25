Illawarra Mercury
Bombo Quarry could house thousands of people

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated June 25 2024 - 3:30pm, first published 3:21pm
Bombo Quarry could see around 2000 new homes under a redevelopment plan. Picture by Kiama Epicentre Association
More than 2000 new homes could end up in Bombo under plans to redevelop the old Boral quarry site.

