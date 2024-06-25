Bombo Quarry could house thousands of people

More than 2000 new homes could end up in Bombo under plans to redevelop the old Boral quarry site.
The quarry west of the Princes Motorway ceased operations in 2014 after supplying ballast and road base since 1947.
Last year Boral announced the 46-hectare Bombo quarry site was surplus to the business's requirements and it had began working with Transport for NSW to develop a future for the site as residential or commercial.
To that end it is now calling for feedback via the Unlocking Bombo Quarry website to help develop a master plan for the site, which would include a substantial number of homes.
"In line with state and local government targets, we propose to deliver approximately 2000 residences, offering housing types such as apartments, townhouses, and medium and low density homes," the site stated.
"A percentage of these homes will be designated for affordable housing options."
Associated infrastructure could include a new pedestrian and bike path to Bombo Beach and Bombo Station.
"We are working with expert traffic consultants to prepare a detailed traffic assessment that considers all potential impacts on roads during construction and when fully developed," the site said.
"This includes assessing impacts on the local road network, public transport, cycling and walking paths.
"The landowners will work closely with the NSW Government and Kiama Municipal Council to ensure site access and traffic is carefully managed to mitigate any impact to the local community while optimising accessibility."
The project would include two separate planning applications, the first would be a State Significant Development Application seeking approval from the Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure (DPHI) to carry out earthworks to fill the quarry.
Following that a planning proposal would be required to rezone the area to allow the land to be developed.
The planning proposal would be lodged later in 2024 following completion of the master plan.
Kiama MP Gareth Ward encouraged people to have their say either via the website or at either of the public meetings scheduled for July 24 and 31.
The July 24 meeting is from 5pm at North Kiama Neighbourhood Centre, while the other meeting will be held online via Zoom.
"The redevelopment of Bombo Quarry represents one of the biggest announcements and opportunities for our community in decades," Mr Ward said.
"I am asking our community to attend the consultation forums and have your say.
"Whilst I am fiercely protective of our village character and our local environment, the redevelopment of Bombo Quarry is an opportunity to provide much needed housing supply for more affordable housing, downsizing opportunities as well as housing for families struggling to afford to buy and rent in Kiama."
