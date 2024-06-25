Hundreds of new jobs and homes planned in Bombo Quarry master plan

Hundreds of new homes could be built in Bombo under plans to redevelop the old Boral quarry site.
The site's master plan, which includes proposals for 2,000 new homes, a children's play park, and plans to create 800 ongoing jobs, is up for consultation. Reporter Glen Humphries has the details.
In other news, readers were quick to pay their respects to Rod Fielding, owner of RJ's Party Supplies in Corrimal, who has announced he will close his shop on Sunday, June 30, after 22 years of business.
Jerry Mitch was among our readers who left their best wishes on reporter Joel Ehsman's story.
"Terribly sad. Really sorry to hear this, Rod. We will miss RJ's. Wishing you an easier time of it going ahead," he said.
