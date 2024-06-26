Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Listen

How seeing his illness as 'a lifelong friend' helped Ross with excruciating pain

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
June 26 2024 - 1:48pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ross Hardman at Dapto Community Health Centre, who is part of a podcast that the health district has made about kindness. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Ross Hardman at Dapto Community Health Centre, who is part of a podcast that the health district has made about kindness. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Having the chronic condition Crohn's disease has put Ross Hardman through repeated bouts excruciating pain, and meant he's had more surgeries than he can count.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.