How seeing his illness as 'a lifelong friend' helped Ross with excruciating pain

Having the chronic condition Crohn's disease has put Ross Hardman through repeated bouts excruciating pain, and meant he's had more surgeries than he can count.
"I gave up counting at 40 and that was over a decade ago," he said.
Despite this - and the numerous other health challenges he faces - Mr Hardman described the autoimmune condition, which affects the intestinal tract, as "a lifelong friend".
"I'm not going to call it an enemy," he said.
"It's part of me and I need to sort of be kind to it, as well as myself."
Amid the oppositional language that often comes with describing health conditions - where people are fighting or battling something" - his approach is rare.
But he said recognising his disease as a friend "takes the stress out of it".
In his early 20s, he remembered being sad, angry and defensive about the pain and inconveniences caused by his illness, and said his eventually acceptance was like "a weight off my shoulders".
"That follows on into life too, I'm not at war, I'm not out to win arguments," he said.
"I've become a different person, I'm relaxed.
"It's been helpful for me, and I'm cautious to say it, but I think it would be helpful for everyone. Stop, breathe, recognise where you are, take a few deep breaths and just be mindful of what's going on."
Mr Hardman's story, and his experience within the Illawarra health system, is one of 15 being shared as part of a new podcast developed by the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Called The Kind Side - stories from NSW Health, it highlights stories of kindness from inside local hospitals and health facilities.
The series features short interviews with patients, nurses, doctors and hospital workers who speak to the health district's Quality and Accreditation Officer Frances Wood.
Ms Wood said the podcast was aimed at people in hospital - from someone accessing care or a staff member on a break.
"We knew this would set us apart from other podcasts and also allow us to tailor the interviews to that specific goal," she said.
"At the end of every episode we ask participants to suggest one thing we could do to show kindness in health. We're hopeful that listening to these short stories will encourage positive behaviours in others and provide practical examples of how to show kindness."
"The word contagious is usually something we try to avoid in health, but I genuinely believe that small acts of kindness are contagious."
NSW Health Minister Ryan Park said he hoped the podcast would inspire others.
"In NSW, we are incredibly fortunate to have so many dedicated and hard-working health staff, who not only provide the highest quality care, but also prioritise kindness and compassion," he said.
"This podcast shines a light on these acts of kindness occurring in our health system every day."
The district's Chief Executive Margot Mains said the podcast was designed to highlight the way people are treated.
"We continue to place a strong emphasis on enhancing the entire experience of those accessing or working within our hospitals and services," she said.
"We know people are impacted not just by the care they receive, but by how they are treated and the way they are made to feel."
Fifteen episodes of the free podcast are available now to listen on audio streaming services.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.