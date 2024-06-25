What about me? Australian Idol says no to 53-year-old Corrimal women

Tracy Davis' friends have been telling her for years she should audition for Australian Idol.
She had been a part of school choirs, school musicals and musical theatre since she was a child, but she waited, her priority was her two daughters.
"I wanted to devote my life to my daughters first and I thought after they've left home, that's my shot to go for it," she said.
There was one small issue: you can only audition for Australian Idol if you are between the ages of 15 and 35. The 53-year-old Corrimal woman was left behind.
"I would say I was a bit shocked, I've seen people on The Voice audition at any age and I'm thinking 'Why is Australian Idol any different'?
"It made me feel pretty redundant, to be honest ... I think it doesn't matter what age you are, if you have a love for something your age shouldn't stop you.
"Singing is my therapy, I love it. I've been singing since I was probably, I don't know 12."
The upcoming season of Australian Idol will be the 10th iteration of the show.
Last season featured judges Marcia Hines, Amy Shark and 53-year-old Kyle Sandilands.
In 2024, Ulladulla local Isaac McCallum made it into the final six of the competition.
Other TV talent shows, like The Voice and Australia's Got Talent (AGT), do not have an age restriction, with AGT's audition application for 2022 specifically saying "No one is too old or too young to have a crack".
All three shows broadcast on the Seven Network and AGT last aired in 2022. At the time of writing a new season has not been announced.
A Seven spokesperson said the network has an "unparalleled commitment to fostering Australian talent in its many forms".
"We love Australian music and we are proud of our role in helping a diverse range of Australian voices find new audiences between Australian Idol, The Voice and AGT."
They did clarify each show was "different" and said Idol was more committed to finding "up-and-coming young talent".
As for Ms Davis, she's going to keep singing in her spare time, finishes a visual arts degree at university, and wait for her next opportunity to become an Australian idol.
