Wollongong footpaths get a big funding boost

Wollongong City Council has landed almost a million dollars in state funding to build footpaths and crossings in three locations.
The funding from the government's $60 million Get NSW Active program totals $898,624 and will go to three projects in the CBD, Stanwell Park and Mangerton.
The bulk of the funding - $560,000 - is for work in the CBD to widen footpaths in several locations and also build a raised pedestrian crossing.
Funding to the tune of $98,000 will go to the design of a 1.8-metre wide footpath to connect Station Street from Lawrence Hargrave Drive to the school and reserve to the east.
"This will improve pedestrian access and improve safety while making the most of existing - but incomplete - pedestrian infrastructure completing a missing link," a Transport for NSW document said.
In Heaslip Street, Mangerton, the remaining $240,000 will be used to construct a raised priority pedestrian crossing to Mt St Thomas Public school, completing what the Transport for NSW document described as "a significant missing walking link to the overall network".
"This facility will double as an effective gateway treatment to the low-speed environment adjacent to the local school," the document said.
