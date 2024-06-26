Tears, and a crowd to its feet as Greenacres rocks Wollongong Eisteddfod

They came to the stage on wheels, on walkers or clasping the hand of their support person.
Once everyone was in place there came a brief flutter of nerves, the first tell-tale bars of You are My Sunshine, and then they were away - a choir in full flight.
The Greenacres Disability Services choir, the This is Me Choir, made history at Figtree Anglican Church on Tuesday night, when they became the first group made up of people with a disability to be included in the City of Wollongong Eisteddfod.
Kellie Harradine, Greenacres area coordinator, said the 26-member group (plus support people) had rehearsed extensively in the lead-up to their performance.
"They've definitely not had the opportunities that you or I may have had in life, so for them to be part of a group and be able to perform together is certainly special," she said.
"The joy that it brings them - the smiles on their faces when they remember a song, or when they look at each other and communicate with each other - it's very emotional. It does bring tears to you eyes. It's a really proud moment to see what they achieve.
"People stand up and applaud and they enjoy being recognised for their achievements."
Led by Southern Lights Vocal Academy's Danny Benn, the group delivered a second song, I Still Call Australia Home, to some wet eyes.
With the final notes, they threw their arms to the sky to wild applause and a standing ovation.
Eisteddfod president Tony Purdon said the performance contributed to the "best ever choir night".
"It was just so rousing and moving to see them up there," he said.
