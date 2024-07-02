Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The 'terrible' Illawarra aged care problem still plaguing our hospitals

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
July 3 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A file picture of an older woman in hospital.
A file picture of an older woman in hospital.

Nearly 10,000 extra patients could have been accommodated in Illawarra hospital wards in the past year if it wasn't for the hundreds of older people who have been stuck in hospital with nowhere to go.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.