Suli returns and Dragons' Origin trio also named for Dolphins clash

Moses Suli returns to St George Illawarra Dragons side for Sunday's clash against the Dolphins at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium.
Suli returns into the centres for the Red V after being a late scratching in the side's Round 15 clash against the Sea Eagles.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan has also included Ben Hunt, Zac Lomax, and Jaydn Su'A in the run-on side but the Origin trio will be evaluated following their State of Origin clash on Wednesday night.
With Suli back Christian Tuipulotu reverts to the reserves list and Mathew Feagai shifts back onto the wing.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner has been named to start on the edge with Luciano Leilua on the interchange.
Jack Bird has been listed among the reserves as he looks to return from an ankle issue.
The Dragons will be wearing their 2024 Indigenous Jersey for Sunday afternoon's showdown.
Dragons team:
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Max Feagai
5. Mathew Feagai
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Jack de Belin
11. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth
14. Blake Lawrie
15. Ben Murdoch-Masila
16. Toby Couchman
17. Luciano Leilua
