Fairy lights, free cinema: The steps to make women feel safer in Wollongong

Over the past six months in parts of Wollongong, fairy lights have gone up, residents have enjoyed outdoor film screenings, and musicians have given free weekly concerts.
But these initiatives are more than ways to make the city simply more enjoyable: they are designed to make women and gender diverse people feel safer as they move around the Wollongong CBD, Dapto town centre and Port Kembla town centre.
Now Wollongong City Council is seeking feedback on the Safer Cities: Her Way project as it implements the last of the trial measures in Dapto and Port Kembla, with all works now completed in MacCabe Park.
The project has used initiatives that are based on the feedback of women and gender diverse people who used these areas.
These included community activities such as exercise classes, picnics, outdoor movie nights and live music, as well as new seating, better street lighting, lighting to make an area feel welcoming and safe (known as gender-sensitive lighting) such as fairy lights, CCTV and maintenance works.
Wollongong council's community development and engagement manager, Alison Bradford, said the council wanted to hear from people who used these spaces.
"Now that the project is wrapping up, we want to know if the interventions we tested were effective," Ms Bradford said.
"Do you like the new lighting? Did you attend an activity? How do you feel in each location?"
The feedback will be provided to the funding partner Transport for NSW, which will use it to guide planning decisions.
The response on social media to the fairy lights in Port Kembla in particular has been overwhelmingly positive, with people commenting on how they make the walk from the train station less scary at night.
People can provide feedback until July 5 at our.wollongong.nsw.gov.au/safer-cities-her-way-survey.
