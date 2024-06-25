Call for Shellharbour Hospital site to be used for housing

The current Shellharbour Hospital site could be a future site of housing for the city - if it is rezoned.
At Tuesday night's Shellharbour City Council meeting, Mayor Chris Homer put forward a mayoral minute that the body write to Housing Minister Rose Jackson looking for a commitment from the government to rezone the current hospital site "to support an increase in housing supply, including key worker housing".
The motion noted the hospital provided "an ideal location for providing housing" as it was close to "services, employment, education, and open spaces".
Mayor Homer said the motion was sparked by a discussion with Ms Jackson at a Country Mayor's Association Housing Forum in Forbes.
"Within that discussion with the minister, I did say that Shellharbour is on course with building our new $720 million hospital down in Dunmore," Mayor Homer said.
"But we still have an old site with the old hospital that will obviously have to have some sort of plan there moving forward and ... the hospital site at the moment is still zoned only for health."
Cr Jacqui Graf felt support from Ms Jackson would make it easier for council planning to go forward.
"An assurance from the minister would allow for this to be included as a guaranteed key site in our city master planning that will seek to meet current and long-term housing needs in appropriate locations that unlock the potential of our city centre," Cr Graf said.
"If we are to accelerate the delivery of housing in appropriate locations to alleviate this current crisis, then we need certainty as to the inclusion of government lands in planning in order to get the best outcomes."
The work the council was doing to improve housing stock was praised by Cr Kellie Marsh but she felt it wasn't enough to solve the problem.
"I'd like to see on one of the sites on the current Shellharbour Hospital site, affordable housing for essential workers and the other site, low-cost housing for the general public," Cr Marsh said.
Cr Rob Petreski noted that the responsibility for rezoning land lay not with the Housing Minister but with Planning Minister Paul Scully. So he suggested an amendment to write to Mr Scully also - however that was not accepted by Mayor Homer.
Cr Petreski said any affordable housing on the site should be done properly.
"There have been situations in the past where social and affordable housing have been put in clusters and that has not had or it has not produced the best outcome for its residents or its community," Cr Petreski said.
"And our broader community, of course, in general. So I would say that in encouraging this and supporting this, that we need to look at the social outcomes here too and make sure that we do this in a way that is conducive to producing those social outcomes as well."
Mayor Homer's motion was passed unanimously.
