Call for help to find missing man Adam Rameli, last seen in Warrawong

Police are appealing for help to find missing man Adam Rameli who was last seen in in Warrawong.
The 34-year-old was last spotted at a property on King Street about 3pm on Tuesday, June 25.
"There are concerns for Adam as he has an intellectual disability," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
Adam is Caucasian in appearance, about 170 centimetres tall, with a solid build and dark hair.
He was last seen wearing a black jumper, grey shorts, black socks, blue sneakers and carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information into Adam's whereabouts is urged to call Lake Illawarra Police District on 4232 5599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, police are still searching for at least 14 long-term missing people who were last seen in the Illawarra, the youngest, Cheryl Grimmer, was just three years old when she went missing.
In May this year, officers revealed details of a Holden Kingswood sedan that could hold clues into the disappearance of Wollongong woman Pauline Sowry who was last seen in December 1993.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.