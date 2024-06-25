Style and function converge in this Mangerton home on a double-block

House of the Week
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 2
With a stunning interior design, the rooms of this Mangerton property would not look out of place on the pages of a home style magazine.
Listing agent Nicole Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the residence has been exquisitely appointed for everyday living and entertaining.
"Set on a magnificent double-block, 1397 square metres of manicured grounds, it provides a rare and desirable lifestyle for today's family," Nicole said.
"Generous volumes, chic finishes and an abundance of natural light characterise its opulent yet welcoming aura."
The spacious floorplan includes three living areas, cellar/bar, decadent main bathroom, custom kitchen with stone benchtop, integrated fridge and butler's pantry, as well as a spacious laundry.
There are five well-appointed bedrooms, the palatial main with full en suite and large walk-in robe.
Take advantage of the expansive living area with escarpment views that flows to the lounge and dining zone and the covered outdoor space for year-round entertainment.
The home boasts luxurious features such as floor to ceiling windows with a striking black trim, polished concrete and timber flooring, high ceilings with ornate cornice work, ducted air-conditioning, oversized double garage, along with manicured gardens and lawn.
"A separate detached dwelling gives superb options for guests, in-laws or a teen retreat," Nicole said. "It offers the flexibility that many homeowners are now looking for."
This stunning home offers a blend of classic charm, modern appeal and leafy ambience and is surrounded by quality homes in a prestigious city-fringe neighbourhood.
"Set in one of Wollongong's most highly coveted positions, it is within walking distance to select private and public schooling, local parks and cafes as well as being a few minutes to the city centre, local beaches and the highway to Sydney," Nicole said.
"This is 'forever home' buying at its timeless best."
The property at 11-13 Meares Avenue in Mangerton will go to auction on Friday, July 26. To find out more or to arrange an inspection contact Belle Property Illawarra.
