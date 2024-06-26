Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Wollongong Comedy Festival's back again with laughs and PowerPoints

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
June 26 2024 - 12:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clockwise from top left: Michael Hing, Harry Jun, Liam McCann, Ally Morgan, who all have shows at the Wollongong Comedy Festival. Pictures supplied
Clockwise from top left: Michael Hing, Harry Jun, Liam McCann, Ally Morgan, who all have shows at the Wollongong Comedy Festival. Pictures supplied

The organisers of the Wollongong Comedy Festival describe it as a venture of "sheer will".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.