Wollongong Comedy Festival's back again with laughs and PowerPoints

The organisers of the Wollongong Comedy Festival describe it as a venture of "sheer will".
Returning for a third time this year, the festival will kick off with a gala showcase on Thursday, June 27, and runs until July 7.
The festival is set to feature more than 20 performers and two showcases giving comedy fans in the Illawarra the perfect excuse to go out.
Organisers Jarrod Riesinger and Riley Jones want to bring acts to Wollongong but also showcase local talent.
"We've got a really good blend of local comedy mixed with sort Sydney and wider talent," Mr Riesinger said.
"It speaks to how much the local comedy scenes are growing, this year we've been able to put on a few locals with their own solo shows, which is exciting."
Harry Jun, who went to high school in Wollongong, will bring his show Watermelon Licking to the Side Door Theatre on July 5, and explores Korean and Australian culture, while local comedian Liam McCann will perform in the Gala Showcase.
"If anyone's unsure what they should go see, we have the showcase ... that's just a great little taster for some of the acts that are coming," Mr Jones said.
"That's the kind of like the one that you should go to if you don't know what you want to go see.
"The worst night of comedy is still better than the best night at home."
The full list of shows at the Wollongong Comedy Festival can be found here.
One of the more intriguing shows at the festival is The PowerPoint Power Hour on June 28.
Started last year, the show brings people together and gives them 10 minutes to build and then present a PowerPoint to an audience.
"In the past, we've had someone essentially solve their own murder, sort of a little bit of a self-parody as a detective," Mr Riesinger said.
"We've had people talk about ethics and make some drop topics really humorous."
The Wollongong Comedy Festival is a not-for-profit venture - which Mr Jones calls "a blunder in hindsight".
"I started this because I think that Wollongong should have a comedy festival, someone had to do it, and then it turns out that usually just you in the end," he said.
"It's dragged along by sheer will, but it gets there whether I drag Jarrod or he drags me to the finish line. It gets made."
