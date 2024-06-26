Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List
Photos

From the Wolves to the EPL: Montgomery snags fresh coaching gig at Tottenham

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 26 2024 - 11:09am, first published 10:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Wolves captain Nick Montgomery will join the coaching staff at English Premier League giants Tottenham. Main picture by Sylvia Liber
Former Wolves captain Nick Montgomery will join the coaching staff at English Premier League giants Tottenham. Main picture by Sylvia Liber

In some ways Nick Montgomery - the newest addition to Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at English Premier League giants Tottenham - began his coaching career at Wollongong Wolves.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.