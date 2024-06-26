From the Wolves to the EPL: Montgomery snags fresh coaching gig at Tottenham

In some ways Nick Montgomery - the newest addition to Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff at English Premier League giants Tottenham - began his coaching career at Wollongong Wolves.
Spurs' Australian coach Postecoglou announced the appointment of former A-League winning coach Montgomery and assistant Sergio Raimundo to his coaching line-up. The pair will join fellow Aussie Mile Jedinak on the global giant's coaching staff.
It has been a stellar rise in the coaching ranks for former Wolves player Montgomery. After finishing his playing career under Jacob Timpano at the Wolves, the former Sheffield United skipper took the Central Coast to A-League grand final glory.
From there, he was hired by Scottish powerhouse Hibernian, before he was given the flick in May after just eight months in charge. But that disappointment has paved the way for something even better, a chance to develop his trade in the best league in the world.
Former head coach of the Wolves and current technical director Jacob Timpano - the man who brought Montgomery to the Wolves in 2017 as a player - said the 42-year-old showed from the early days he had the temperament to be a top coach.
"He was a great asset in the year and a half he was at the club," Timpano said.
"I asked him to help me from a coaching perspective so he started doing some analysis and he started taking some sessions. In a way, it's sort of where he did start his coaching journey.
"Obviously he then went back to the Mariners and had success there and did a great job. He was a leader in every team he played in, being captain at Sheffield [United] and also at the Mariners. As soon as he came here (to the Wolves), I put him as our captain as well.
"He's a born leader. He had a keen interest in coaching and management. You could tell that it was going to be his career path."
Timpano added that the progression of Montgomery further proved just how much of a footballing nursery that the Wolves are to Australian football.
"Again it's someone that's come through our club and succeeded," he said.
"If you asked Monty to this day, I'm sure he'll say he had a great time here. He wouldn't have been coming down from the Central Coast if he didn't think it was a good environment to be in."
