Why the Wolves GM and his dad are running seven marathons in seven days

It's fair to say Wollongong Wolves general manager Mark Upton and his father Brian love marathons, but seven of them in seven days, across seven states, will push them to the edge of their limits.
It's all for an important cause however. The pair will take part in the Bravehearts 777 Marathon, which aims to raise money for the prevention and treatment of child sexual abuse.
"It's a pretty easy why. We're doing it for the kids," Wolves GM Upton said.
"Bravehearts is a charity that supports many kids that have been abused sexually within Australia. They are an incredible charity that works tirelessly throughout the year.
"The stats within Australia are quite scary. One in four kids are sexually abused in Australia. One in three are girls, one in five are boys, and most that are abused are under the age of eight. So it's a pretty easy why to run seven marathons in seven days across seven states.
The Upton's will begin their gruelling journey this Sunday, June 30 in Perth, and then travel to Adelaide, Canberra, Launceston, Melbourne, and Sydney, before ending at the Gold Coast Marathon on July 7. That's a total of 294 kilometres in seven days.
They will know what to expect after competing in the same event in 2023, where they raised just a touch over $50,000.
In 2024, they are hoping to surpass this goal. Right now they are in the midst of preparations for what is going to be an insane challenge.
"The days will start around 5:30am and finish at 10:30pm," Upton continued.
"Then you fly interstate overnight. So when we're at the airport it's all about getting the massage guns out, stretching, eating, drinking as much water as possible, and getting in protein and carbs. Last year we averaged around six to seven hours of sleep per night.
"There will be roaming masseuses throughout the trip so they will be important. We can also jump in the ocean if we're close.
"We're there with 27 other athletes. So we're all in it together."
Mark will be accompanied by his father Brian, who not only competed in the first ever Coolangatta Gold in 1984, but also qualified and competed in three Olympic distance world championship events. The 72-year-old also qualified five times for the World Ironman Championships in Kona Hawaii.
"I've got three kids, my sister has two kids, and dad has got five grandkids. So it's important that we do as much as we can to strengthen the awareness of Bravehearts across Australia. It's even better having my dad running with me."
If you would like to donate to the cause, you can support directly by going to Mark and Brian's social media pages, in the bio of both 2uppystri and brianuppy_. Alternatively, you can donate here.
