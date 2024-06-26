Alleged crims on the run as Illawarra cops call for help to find them

Two men and one woman accused of crimes including stalking, domestic violence and assault are on the run from Illawarra police.
The alleged offenders are aged 22, 41 and 45 years old and Lake Illawarra Police District officers are calling on the public's help to find them.
Robert McPherson, aged 41, stands accused of domestic violence and breach of apprehended violence orders (AVO) related offences.
Police said he is 170 centimetres tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent Berkeley and surrounding suburbs.
Jason Bartle is wanted for alleged stalking/intimidation related offences and breach of an AVO.
The 45-year-old is 160cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He is known to frequent the Albion Park region.
Police are hunting for Taylor Smith who is wanted for an alleged assault, as well as knife, stealing and breach of bail condition related offences.
The 22-year-old is 155cm tall with a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.
She is known to frequent Port Kembla, Fairy Meadow and surrounding suburbs.
Police have urged anyone with information on the location of these people to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
