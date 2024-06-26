Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged crims on the run as Illawarra cops call for help to find them

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
June 26 2024 - 3:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Robert McPherson, Jason Bartle and Taylor Smith are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District
Robert McPherson, Jason Bartle and Taylor Smith are on the run from police. Pictures by Lake Illawarra Police District

Two men and one woman accused of crimes including stalking, domestic violence and assault are on the run from Illawarra police.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Nadine Morton covers emergency services and breaking news for the Illawarra Mercury. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.