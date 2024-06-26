Two months shaved off ex-Dragons young gun's sentence after hammer attack

Ex-Dragons player Junior Amone has had two months shaved off his community-based jail sentence following the rooftop hammer attack that led to his $500,000 NRL contract being torn up.
Talatau 'Junior' Amone faced Sydney's Downing Centre District Court alongside his father and co-offender Talatau 'Senior' Amone on Wednesday to appeal the severity of their sentences.
The duo were found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in company, stalking or intimidation, and damaging property relating to the November 2022 attack.
A magistrate found tradesmen Jai King and Dean West were working on a rooftop across from the Amones' Warrawong household when a dispute involving Senior erupted over a Nissan Navara parked on a nature strip.
Mr King said Senior elbowed the rearview mirror and snapped off an indicator, before Junior jumped on the vehicle.
Junior then climbed onto the roof and swung a hammer at him, with Mr King falling from the two-storey home and sustaining serious injuries, including broken hands and ribs.
Junior narrowly escaped time behind bars, while Senior received two years and six months' jail.
The son was ordered to complete 300 hours of unpaid community service work, which the court heard he has since completed.
In the aftermath of the sentence, Junior was de-registered by the NRL with his $500,000 contract torn up.
Junior's manager Mario Tartek wrote in a letter to the court that the offending was out of character and Junior would lose approximately $7 million in income over the next decade due to losing his contract.
Defence barrister John Korn asked Judge William Fitzsimmons on Wednesday to reduce his Junior's intensive correction order from two years to one to improve his chances at returning to the NRL.
This which would mean the sentence would conclude before the end of the year.
However, the judge re-sentenced the Amone to a 16-month intensive correction order, commencing on Wednesday, meaning the total sentence will not be completed until October 2025.
"This type of unprovoked, violent behaviour ... must be denounced in the strongest terms," he said.
Judge Fitzsimmons found the conduct was out of character for Amone who had no prior criminal record, and that he was spurred on by his father.
But he noted the former NRL player had not expressed remorse for his actions.
Nevertheless, Amone had good prospects of rehabilitation, having continued his training regime to return to the NRL, and it would be a tragedy for him if he lost his chance to continue his professional career, the judge said.
In earlier submissions, Mr Korn said the NRL would be happy to have the ex-five-eighth come back to the game after his sentence was completed despite his contract being ripped up on his conviction.
Amone had been doing menial tasks for his junior club and was being mentored by two professional players, including one with a troubled past who had resurrected his career, the court heard.
The judge referred to a psychologist report which described Junior's teenage years as an "emotional rollercoaster", driven by his ambition from a young age to become a professional NRL player.
The judge said Junior should be commended for his talents and accepted his behaviour was out of character.
Senior's appeal was adjourned to August to allow time for his suitability for home detention to be assessed.
- With AAP.
