Col's Silver Collar night was a special one

You couldn't possibly count the outstandingly high number of nights that trainer Col Pomeroy has spent at Dapto Greyhound track.
Importantly for Col, there have been some very special nights among all of those, but this particular very recent one, on June 20, is unlikely to ever be topped.
"I have been going since I was five years old to the dogs, and I haven't missed a great deal of meetings at Dapto," said the Towradgi local.
"But this, this was the best night I've ever had, and I didn't even know what was going to happen."
Col's parents Betty and Max were professional trainers based in the region for more than 40 years.
They took a five-year-old Col to his first meeting, and five years later he was there in 1963 for the first ever running of the Silver Collar, an event which Max initiated.
"Back in those days dad was pretty big with the dogs, and he just wanted to put something back in, so this race came about," said Col who also trained professionally with his father for more than a decade.
"I remember that first night like it was yesterday.
"I was 10 at the time and the place was packed.
"The race went over three weeks with heats and semi-finals and then the final and even a consolation.
"There was a pipe band there, there were marching girls, and girls from the local high school were there holding placards with the dogs' names on them.
"It was just magic."
The race gained momentum quickly when in 1968 a greyhound considered by many as the best ever, Zoom Top, took out the Silver Collar.
"Some good dogs chased the race," Col said.
"While it wasn't considered one of the big races, it was considered worth winning because Zoom Top had won it and that helped make it pretty popular.
"And this year's field was excellent, and it's a tribute to dad and mum that their race continues to attract good dogs."
The Silver Collar disappeared from the calendar "for two or three years", but after Col spoke with then-CEO of GRNSW Tony Mestrov at an information day at Dapto, a request to have the race revived was agreed to.
"I am just chuffed because you get those big races and they chop and change and get new sponsors and change names, but this is and always has been just the Silver Collar."
But we should bring the story back to the best night of Col's life.
The night was always going to be a little more special because it was his family's race.
Then he was invited onto the track for the presentation ceremony to the winner, the Jodie Lord-trained Omega Travis.
"I went to the dogs not knowing I would end up on the track, and they then gave me the trophy to present.
"I said 'no, I can't do that, I'm just happy to be here on track'," Col recalled.
"But the chap from Ladbrokes insisted.
"I said: 'no, this is your race, you're the ones who put the money up'. He gave it back to me and said, 'no it's your race and I want you to do it'.
"It was unbelievable. The best night of my life, and my daughter Tahleea and grandson Lucas were both there as well and that was a real buzz.
"I remember that first Silver Collar like it was yesterday, but this one, this is one I will never forget."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
