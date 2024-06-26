Illawarra Mercury
The three referees representing the Illawarra at National Youth Championships

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
June 26 2024 - 7:00pm
Football South Coast based referees Hayden Michlmayr (left), Brodie Merchant, and Charlotte Flynn will officiate at the National Youth Boys Championships in Wollongong. Pictures by Football NSW
Football South Coast based referees Hayden Michlmayr (left), Brodie Merchant, and Charlotte Flynn will officiate at the National Youth Boys Championships in Wollongong. Pictures by Football NSW

Despite decline refereeing numbers being a great concern across football in both the Illawarra and Australia, three of Football South Coast's young up and coming officials are bucking the trend.

