Reckon you know which Illawarra residents earn the most? Guess again

The Illawarra's northern suburbs still boast the highest average incomes in the Illawarra, but when it comes to the postcode taking out the top spot, you might be surprised.
The Australian Tax Office's recently released taxation statistics for the 2021/22 financial year show that Bulli - postcode 2516 - pipped the more prestigious postcodes directly to its north when it comes to income.
The 2516 postcode had the highest average taxable income in the region at $94,447.
Our reporter Kate McIlwain spoke to Mark McKenzie, chair of RDA Illawarra Shoalhaven, who said the figures show that Shellharbour is flexing its muscles. The figures challenge the entrenched idea that the north of the Illawarra is rich and the south is poor.
