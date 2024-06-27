Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Warrawong man jailed for bashing neighbour with metre-long hammer

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 27 2024 - 10:21am, first published 10:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wrestle occurred on the lawn, near the gutter of Barbara Avenue in Warrawong. Picture from Google Maps
The wrestle occurred on the lawn, near the gutter of Barbara Avenue in Warrawong. Picture from Google Maps

A Warrawong man has been jailed for hospitalising his neighbour who he bashed with a hammer attached to a metre-long pole while yelling "I'll kill you".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.