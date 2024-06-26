Illawarra teacher accused of rape had concerns about 'cuddly' student: trial

An Illawarra teacher accused of sexually abusing a young student had reported concerns to a senior colleague that the girl had been "overly affectionate" with him, a trial has heard.
Keith William Eshman faced the third day of his Wollongong District Court trial on Wednesday where several colleagues took to the witness stand.
The 37-year-old teacher and one-time Wests Tigers player has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually touching a child under 10 and three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.
In her opening address on Monday, Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay said Eshman allegedly touched the inside and outside of the complainant's underwear, and that he grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.
The complainant's parents reported this to the school and staff reported Eshman to police, before the child made further disclosures about the extent of the alleged abuse which occurred in the "secret corner" of a classroom.
The court heard the young girl told her mother Eshman also allegedly inserted his fingers into her vagina and that he "licked her private parts".
A senior colleague who supported a cohort of students at the school told the jury on Wednesday that Eshman raised concerns with her about the complainant "being overly affectionate and cuddle with him".
She said Eshman also raised that the girl had been touching her private parts in the classroom and asked for advice on what to do.
"I said it was normal behaviour for a student (of her age), and that it was perhaps a sensory issue, but that it could also be from past trauma," the colleague said.
The colleague said she advised Eshman to report this to the deputy principal to check if he needed to do anything for the student.
Three teacher's aides told the jury they raised concerns with Eshman after witnessing the complainant touching her private parts.
One said Eshman told her he was already aware of this and had spoken to the child's parents.
The teacher's aides each said they would often see the child sitting "quite close" to Eshman and that she would try and touch his feet, but noted this "affectionate" behaviour towards teachers was generally normal for younger students.
A short video filmed by police was aired to the jury showing the classroom and the nook where the alleged offending took place.
Police seized Eshman's iPhone and an Apple MacBook during his arrest.
A data download of the devices allegedly revealed a series of Google searches including "child behaviours after grooming", whether young girls can orgasm, and articles about peadophilia.
The court heard Eshman is expected to give evidence on Thursday.
