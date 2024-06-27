'Crude joke': Illawarra teacher accused of rape named after paedo in group chat

An Illawarra teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has told a jury his friends nicknamed him after a paedophile teacher from a Sydney Catholic school as a "crude joke".
Giving evidence on the fourth day of his Wollongong District Court trial on Thursday, Keith William Eshman said a friend set him a "silly nickname" in a Facebook group chat as "Brother Martin's prodigy".
"He was a science teacher at our high school," Eshman, 37, told the jury when asked to explain what it meant.
"He was found to be charged with child sexual abuse to students at our school. That's what that name refers to.
"It was a stupid, crude joke."
Eshman, a one-time Wests Tigers player and former army medic, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually touching a child under 10 and three counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10.
In an opening address on Monday, Crown prosecutor Nerissa Keay said Eshman allegedly touched the complainant's vagina several times, and that he grabbed her hand and placed it on his crotch.
Staff reported Eshman to police after the complainant's parents told the school, before the child made further disclosures about the extent of the alleged abuse which occurred in the "secret corner" of a classroom.
The court heard the young girl told her mother Eshman also allegedly inserted his fingers into her vagina and that he performed oral sex on her.
Eshman repeatedly denied the allegations put to him by Ms Keay.
"Do you recall [name] saying she needed to keep a secret?," Ms Keay asked.
"No," Eshman said.
"You've heard evidence where [name] said you touched her private parts, what do you say?," Ms Keay said.
"That never happened," Eshman said.
He responded in the same manner to questions about whether he raped the child and forced her to touch his crotch, saying, "That never happened".
During Eshman's arrest, police seized his iPhone and MacBook with a data download uncovering his Facebook group chat and search history, which included terms like "child behaviours after grooming" and whether young girls can orgasm.
He told the jury he saw the complainant touching her private parts in the classroom and reported the behaviour to a senior colleague.
Eshman said he then made internet inquiries to educate himself on such behaviours due to being "worried" about the student.
Asked whether he thinks whether a search about whether young girls can orgasm relates to this topic, he said: "I believe it's relevant to child sexual behaviours."
"Are you curious about children behaving sexually?," Ms Keay asked.
"No, I was concerned about behaviours," Eshman said.
The court heard Eshman also searched the definition of paedophile and several news articles about court matters involving child abuse the last weekend before his arrest.
"I read the news everyday," he told the jury when asked why he searched those specific articles.
"I read lots of news articles regarding crime, anything in that fashion, I work with children.
"It's important for me to understand the context of these articles, I need to make sure I'm aware of that."
The Crown and defence are scheduled to deliver closing addresses on Monday.
