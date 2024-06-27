Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Crude joke': Illawarra teacher accused of rape named after paedo in group chat

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated June 27 2024 - 5:03pm, first published 4:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keith Eshman (left) leaving Wollongong courthouse with his lawyer Robert Candelori (right) on June 27. Picture by ACM
Keith Eshman (left) leaving Wollongong courthouse with his lawyer Robert Candelori (right) on June 27. Picture by ACM

An Illawarra teacher accused of sexually abusing a student has told a jury his friends nicknamed him after a paedophile teacher from a Sydney Catholic school as a "crude joke".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.