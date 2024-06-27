Warrawong service gets temporary reprieve but still desperately seeking support

An organisation supporting some of Wollongong's most vulnerable residents has been given a late-hour extension to its tenancy, but is still seeking support to continue delivering its services in the future.
Warrawong Residents Forum (WRF) was due to leave Warrawong Community Centre at the end of June so the building could be demolished to make way for the suburb's new library and community centre.
Manager Ash Castro has secured a temporary site around the corner but needs $180,000 to fit out the space in order to continue providing the same services.
The electricity has been switched on but the premises remains empty.
Mr Castro launched an appeal with the hopes of raising the necessary funds but said that while it had generated a lot of awareness and positive feedback, that had not translated into money.
At Wollongong City Council's meeting on Monday, June 24, councillors unanimously supported a motion from Cr Cath Blakey to show its support for WRF, including an extension of the tenancy at the community centre until September.
Variations to call on the state government to contribute to the costs of the temporary premises were also moved.
The council has already committed to paying the rent of the temporary premises.
The extension to the tenancy gave the organisation some breathing space, Mr Castro said, but the efforts to ensure its ongoing operation during the construction of the new centre was an ordeal that had started almost two years ago, in September 2022.
He said the situation represented "a lot of treading water".
However, Mr Castro said WRF would continue on with business as usual until it announced otherwise.
WRF provides such services as drug and alcohol support, Centrelink assistance, mental health services, emergency food relief, free meals and laundry services, with government services also operating from its premises, in what is the most socioeconomically disadvantaged suburb in the Illawarra.
Visitors have previously spoken about how vital the organisation has been to them.
More information on WRF's campaign can be found at wrf.org.au.
