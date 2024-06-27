Illawarra Mercury
Warrawong service gets temporary reprieve but still desperately seeking support

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated June 27 2024 - 3:03pm, first published 2:59pm
Warrawong Residents Forum manager Ash Castro inside the temporary premises on June 27, 2024. Picture by Robert Peet
Warrawong Residents Forum manager Ash Castro inside the temporary premises on June 27, 2024. Picture by Robert Peet

An organisation supporting some of Wollongong's most vulnerable residents has been given a late-hour extension to its tenancy, but is still seeking support to continue delivering its services in the future.

Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

