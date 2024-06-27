De Belin wants his St George Illawarra future sorted amid overseas interest

St George Illawarra veteran Jack de Belin admits he'd 'like to get something finalised' in his ongoing contract saga with the club.
De Belin has previously expressed his wish to stay at the Dragons beyond 2024 amid interest from overseas clubs with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.
"It's getting to the point now where I'd like to get something finalised and put it behind me," de Belin said.
"It's nice to know there are some options overseas. But I still feel like I've got plenty to give in the NRL and I don't really want to have to go over there. I feel like I've got so much to offer and I'm still at a high level here in the NRL.
"As I've said, I've always wanted to be a one club man and hopefully that can be done and I can play out my career here at the Dragons."
The 33-year-old de Belin has produced some of his best rugby league for the Dragons in season 2024. As the side heads into its clash with the Dolphins on Sunday, June 30 in Kogarah, he said he was letting his game do the talking with respect to the current contract situation.
"In these situations you try and stay of it as much as you can and just let your football do the talking," he said.
"I feel like I've done that and shown that I've got plenty of playing left in the legs. Hopefully [it will] sort itself out. You see a lot of players now playing until their mid-30s. Look at 'Benny' (Ben) Hunt and [Daly] Cherry-Evans, they're in their mid-30s and killing it."
The Dragons head into the Dolphins contest off the back of a bye. Before that however, they were beaten comfortably by Manly.
After the Dolphins, the Red V will face consecutive away trips to the Roosters and then against the Broncos, before another bye.
Dragons five-eighth Kyle Flanagan was under no illusions that this three week period was make or break for the side if they had any hopes of making the top eight.
"We have a three week block going into the bye. So that's a major focus for us," Flanagan said.
"These next couple of games are so important for our season. It's against tough opposition. So we're looking forward to having a big game this weekend against the Dolphins and working on that consistency.
"I think the way the competition table is around that top eight, every game's crucial. This time of year, every game is important."
Flanagan said he hadn't yet spoken to his usual partner in the halves Ben Hunt following the Dragons skipper being involved in State of Origin game two on Wednesday (June 26) evening, along with Zac Lomax and Jaydn Su'a.
Despite this, he expect the trio to back up for the side's clash on Sunday.
"I believe so (that Hunt will play). I haven't spoken to him yet. He's probably got a bit going on but over the next 24 hours we'll catch up and speak about a game plan going towards the Dolphins."
The Dolphins clash will be a special occasion for Dragons coach Flanagan, being his 200th game coaching in the competition. His son Kyle had some kind words to say on his father ahead of the game.
"I'm extremely proud," Kyle said.
"He's had a lot of ups and downs over the last couple of years and to be back in a head coaching role, that's what he loves doing.
"[Watching him] helping this squad and club get back to where we want to get to, it's something I love seeing."
Kickoff for the match on Sunday is 2pm.
