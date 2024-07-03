Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong Venturers push past their limits to receive Queen's Scout Award

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 4 2024 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Savage who has been a member of Scouts for years. Picture by Robert Peet
Adam Savage who has been a member of Scouts for years. Picture by Robert Peet

The routes Adam Savage and Callum Belgrove took to their Queen's Scout Award was vastly different.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.